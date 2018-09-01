The 23 year old replaced James Madison in the 83rd minute but his efforts were not enough to help Leicester salvage even a point at home.
The Reds overcame a terrible mistake by Alisson to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.
The visitors led thanks to Sadio Mane's well-taken 10th-minute strike - the Senegalese's fourth league goal of the season - before Roberto Firmino's downward header doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.
However, Rachid Ghezzal - on his first start for the Foxes - took advantage of an awful error by Alisson, who got caught in possession, to give the hosts hope just past the hour-mark.