Ghana defender Daniel Amartey came off the bench for Leicester City as they lost to Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The 23 year old replaced James Madison in the 83rd minute but his efforts were not enough to help Leicester salvage even a point at home.

The Reds overcame a terrible mistake by Alisson to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The visitors led thanks to Sadio Mane's well-taken 10th-minute strike - the Senegalese's fourth league goal of the season - before Roberto Firmino's downward header doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

However, Rachid Ghezzal - on his first start for the Foxes - took advantage of an awful error by Alisson, who got caught in possession, to give the hosts hope just past the hour-mark.