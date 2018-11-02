Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Daniel Amartey ruled out for four months

The Ghanaian defender has been sidelined for the rest of the year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Daniel Amartey ruled out for four months play

Daniel Amartey ruled out for four months

Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of football for four months after a successful surgery.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury last weekend when Leicester City were held to a one all draw by West Ham at the King Power Sports Stadium.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on

Daniel Amartey who successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to thank all his well-wishers following the injury he sustained.

“Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!" Amartey tweeted.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has stated that the player will be out for four months

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

"Daniel has had surgery and it was a success. He will normally not be available for four months. I had sadness towards Daniel after the game, to sacrifice himself for the team like that," said Claude at a press briefing.

Daniel Amartey has been enjoying much playing time at Leicester City in right full back position.

Despite his predicament, the Ghana international took the opportunity to pay tribute to the departed owner of the Leicester, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash after the game.

The player tweeted: “Came out of a successful surgery, but devastating news about the demise of our chairman. A generous man, to whom @LCFC owes everything.

“I’m sure you’re in a much better place. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the victims affected by this tragedy”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Valladolid fans dream big after takeover by Brazil great Ronaldo Football Valladolid fans dream big after takeover by Brazil great Ronaldo
Football: Man United can reach Premier League top four, says Mourinho Football Man United can reach Premier League top four, says Mourinho
Football: Vardy urges Leicester to 'do Vichai proud' after helicopter tragedy Football Vardy urges Leicester to 'do Vichai proud' after helicopter tragedy
Football: From the ashes of Vichai tragedy, Leicester set for emotional return to action Football From the ashes of Vichai tragedy, Leicester set for emotional return to action
Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup
Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to FIFA Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to FIFA

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
5 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife tobullet
6 Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says...bullet
7 FIFA referee passes away in road accidentbullet
8 Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post ahead...bullet
9 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his...bullet
10 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
6 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
7 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
8 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet

Football

5 ways Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé has impacted Africa
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt started one game for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football It's over: Bolt's Australian football dream collapses
Mauricio Pochettino has made a big impact on Tottenham star Dele Alli
Football Restless Pochettino holds key to Spurs progress
Unai Emery has overseen a 13-game unbeaten run for Arsenal, but Liverpool's visit on Saturday will provide a stiff test
Football Liverpool the real test for Arsenal's Emery evolution
X
Advertisement