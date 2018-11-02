Daniel Amartey ruled out for four months

news

Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of football for four months after a successful surgery.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury last weekend when Leicester City were held to a one all draw by West Ham at the King Power Sports Stadium.

Daniel Amartey who successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to thank all his well-wishers following the injury he sustained.

“Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!" Amartey tweeted.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has stated that the player will be out for four months

"Daniel has had surgery and it was a success. He will normally not be available for four months. I had sadness towards Daniel after the game, to sacrifice himself for the team like that," said Claude at a press briefing.

Daniel Amartey has been enjoying much playing time at Leicester City in right full back position.

Despite his predicament, the Ghana international took the opportunity to pay tribute to the departed owner of the Leicester, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash after the game.

The player tweeted: “Came out of a successful surgery, but devastating news about the demise of our chairman. A generous man, to whom @LCFC owes everything.

“I’m sure you’re in a much better place. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the victims affected by this tragedy”.