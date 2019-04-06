The news comes as big blow to Ghana, who will be needing the services of the center back for the Nations Cup in June.

Rogers, who joined the Foxes last month revealed Amartey is working hard to get back on the pitch but there is no actual timeline for his return.

“We're unsure if he'll (Amartey) return before the end of the season," Rodgers told club website.

"He is working hard, but we don’t have a timeline on that yet.

"Our team has been training very well. The spirit is high, and we’ve got another day to prepare. Thus far, everyone (else) is ok."

The former FC Copenhagen defender suffered an ankle injury in the club's 1-1 draw with West Ham last October.

Amartey has made ten appearances this season before picking up the injury.