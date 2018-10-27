Pulse.com.gh logo
Daniel Amartey suffers horror leg break in English Premier League

Amartey, who was deployed at right-back, left the field with his leg in a brace having suffered a serious-looking ankle injury following a clash with West Ham's Michail Antonio.

Leicester's Daniel Amartey had to be taken off on a stretcher in the closing stages of his side's game at home to West Ham.

The Leicester player appeared to catch his studs in the turf and twisted his leg.

Amartey received oxygen on the pitch before being taken off to applause from supporters.

Speaking after the game, Leicester manager Claude Puel said:

Puel said: ‘My first thought is for my player at the end, Amartey. I hope it is not serious, he played well and gave everything. It’s difficult to see this at the end.

'My thoughts are more about his injury than about the game. He needs to have it examined and then we will see after. I hope it is not serious.’

