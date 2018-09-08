Daniel Amartey to captain Ghana against Kenya

news

Daniel Amartey has been named as captain for the Black Stars against Kenya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The Leicester City versatile man will lead his country against the Harambee Stars as Coach Kwesi Appiah aim to develop a leadership culture within his group.

The Black Stars gaffer is no hurry to make a permanent appointment after a lack of game time and form cost Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew a place in the squad for the crucial qualifier against the Harambee Stars.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been handed the role on an interim basis but the 25-year-old has downplayed his chances of replacing the iconic Asamoah Gyan.

Partey has also enjoyed the backing of former Chelsea legend Michael Essien for the leadership role, but it appears Appiah is determined to build a crack team devoid of 'premadonnas' who threaten harmony in his bid to end the country's 37-year wait for an African Cup of Nations title.

Coach Kwesi Appiah sees Amartey as a leader who can inherit the armband from record goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah has kept to his earth-shattering decision of dropping brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew from his squad since the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October last year.