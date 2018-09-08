Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Daniel Amartey to captain Ghana against Kenya


Black Stars Daniel Amartey named Ghana captain to face Kenya

The Leicester City versatile man will lead his country against the Harambee Stars as Coach Kwesi Appiah aim to develop a leadership culture within his group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Daniel Amartey has been named as captain for the Black Stars against Kenya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The Leicester City versatile man will lead his country against the Harambee Stars as Coach Kwesi Appiah aim to develop a leadership culture within his group.

READ ALSO: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash

The Black Stars gaffer is no hurry to make a permanent appointment after a lack of game time and form cost Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew a place in the squad for the crucial qualifier against the Harambee Stars.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been handed the role on an interim basis but the 25-year-old has downplayed his chances of replacing the iconic Asamoah Gyan.

Partey has also enjoyed the backing of former Chelsea legend Michael Essien for the leadership role, but it appears Appiah is determined to build a crack team devoid of 'premadonnas' who threaten harmony in his bid to end the country's 37-year wait for an African Cup of Nations title.

READ ALSO: Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem

Coach Kwesi Appiah sees Amartey as a leader who can inherit the armband from record goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah has kept to his earth-shattering decision of dropping brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew from his squad since the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Kwadwo Asamoah on the bench as Kwesi Appiah names starting line up to face Kenya Black Stars Kwadwo Asamoah on the bench as Kwesi Appiah names starting line up to face Kenya
Throwback: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat
Football: Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point Football Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point
Football: Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties Football Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Black Stars: Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem Black Stars Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash



Top Articles

1 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount FIFA...bullet
2 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
3 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenyabullet
4 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
5 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

"We made too many mistakes," says Italy's coach Roberto Mancini after a 1-1 draw with Poland in their Champions League opener in Bologna.
Football Jorginho grabs point for Italy in Nations League opener
Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium at Hampden
Football Lukaku, Hazard help Belgium hammer Scotland 4-0
Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring Russia's winner in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Turkey.
Football Dzyuba hits Nations League winner as Russia down Turkey
7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
Super 2 7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
X
Advertisement