Daniel Laryea: Ghanaian referee to officiate Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea World Cup qualifier

Pulse Ghana

“Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea will be in charge of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea,” the GFA posted on its website.

“The 34-year-old will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong (Assistant II), Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric from Benin (Assistant I) and Ligali Adissa Abdul Raphiou from Benin (Fourth referee).

“Abedl Hamid Essameldin Abdelfattah from Egypt has been given the nod as Referee Assessor with Bahloul Amar from Algeria to work as the Match Commissioner.”

Laryea has been Ghana’s best referee in recent years, having won the admiration of many for his impeccable officiating in the Ghana Premier League and Division One League.

The Accra Academy graduate has handled several high-profile matches, including the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko during the just-ended season.