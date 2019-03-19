He has replaced Andy Yiadom who sustained injury when playing for Reading in the English Championship.

READ MORE: AFCON 1982 top scorer George Alhassan advises Black Stars on how to win Egypt 2019

Daniel Opare has been criticized by several followers of the game for having failed to live up to the billing in the Black Stars, despite countless platforms to justify himself, so this is another opportunity for him to prove his critics wrong.

The Black Stars who have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt alongside their Kenyan counterparts are expected to put in all the seriousness when they face the East Africans on Saturday in a bid to avenge their 1-0 loss last year.

Ghana will jet off to the Rwandan capital of Kigali to face for a friendly game against Rwanda three days after the clash against Kenya.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been scheduled for June and for the first time the participating countries have been increased from 16 to 24.