Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Qatari officials threatened to break reporter's camera during live recording for the 2022 World Cup

Rasmus Tantholdt (left) arguing with a Qatari official.
Rasmus Tantholdt who is a Danish journalist was threatened by Qatari officials as he delivered a live TV report from Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tantholdt was delivering a live report when he and his camera crew were approached by officials driving a golf buggy next to a roundabout.

One of the officials tried to grab the camera to no avail upon which he blocked the camera lenses from capturing their faces.

READ: Norway summons Qatar ambassador after reporters held in Doha

Tantholdt tried to explain to the officials that he was live and that Qatar had invited the whole world to witness the World Cup from the Middle East.

Tantholdt is also seen trying to explain as he displayed some paper which was obviously the filming permit which allowed him to take photos and videos from anywhere from the viral video.

Rasmus Tantholdt efforts were futile as the Qatari officials started manhandling their equipment again a move which angered the Danish journalist.

Tantholdt is among the journalists who have had it rough in Qatar as there was a similar report in 2021 when two Norwegian journalists were detained for at least 30 hours with allegations that they were filming on a private land in Qatar.

Photographers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi-final match between France and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018.
Photographers during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Semi-final match between France and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018. AFP

Qatar has strict, repressive laws on free speech and with zero independent media companies based there hence journalists heading there for the World Cup should be cautious.

Campaign group Reporters Without Borders has previously raised concerns over the restrictions being placed on journalists travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. Will journalists survive in Qatar during the World Cup period?

