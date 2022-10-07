Danlad Ibrahim: Kotoko goalkeeper loses father

“Lost my father this morning but am grateful for his impact on my progress,” the goalkeeper wrote.

“I will miss him yet that is how God structured the world. We all have a place to go.”

Several Kotoko fans flooded the post to mourn the Danlad’s father and to extend their condolences to the goalkeeper and his family.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League champions Kotoko have announced that they’ll be facing the Belize national team in a friendly in November.

A statement from the club on Wednesday said the Porcupine Warriors will embark on a trip to the Central American country during the 2022 World Cup break.

The World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022, with many leagues expected to be on break within that period.

Ghana will be participating in the tournament in Qatar, having been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

“Management would like to inform our teeming supporters and stakeholders that, as part of our planned activities to keep the team active during the World Cup break, the team will be embarking on a trip to Belize to play their Senior National Men's Team (The Jaguars) on the 18th and 20th of November 2022 tentatively,” Kotoko said in a statement.

“The trip is being organised and sponsored by African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism in collaboration with its international and logistics partner Investrips.

The management has authorised them to provide full travel services and match management for those international matches. The team will return to Ghana to play Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse Cup on 27th November 2022 in Accra.”