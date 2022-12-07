RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Danny Welbeck: Ghana never approached me over nationality switch

Emmanuel Ayamga

Danny Welbeck has disclosed that there was no official approach from Ghana over a nationality switch from England to play for the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old was born in Manchester and broke into Manchester United’s first team in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, both of Welbeck’s parents are Ghanaians, which made him eligible to feature for the West African nation.

That, though, did not happen, as he played for England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels before progressing to the senior team.

Between 2011 and 2018, Welbeck played 42 matches for England, scoring 16 goals, and also featured at Euro 2012, and the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Speaking to British-Ghanaian comedian and Rapper Michael Dapaah on his YouTube channel, the former Arsenal forward said it was natural for him to play for England.

He explained that there was no official approach from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over a nationality switch.

“It was natural for [me to choose England] because I have been playing for England since I was 14 so it’s that natural progression trying to reach that next step,” Welbeck said.

“There wasn’t an official approach from Ghana to come play for them or anything like that so it wasn’t as hard a decision as people probably would have thought.”

Welbeck, who currently plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, won the Premier League with Manchester United and FA Cup with Arsenal.

Emmanuel Ayamga

