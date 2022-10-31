In a Twitter post, the ex-Sunderland striker said Partey is the “key,” to which Asamoah Gyan agreed, saying what Bent said was “fact.”
Darren Bent says Partey holds key to Arsenal’s success; Asamoah Gyan agrees
Former England international Darren Bent believes Thomas Partey has become so important in Arsenal’s setup that he makes the Gunners tick.
Read Also
Mikel Arteta’s side has been in impressive form since the start of the season, having lost just twice in all competitions.
Arsenal’s form has seen them rise to the summit of the Premier League table after 12 rounds of matches in the English topflight.
On Sunday, the Gunners chalked yet another impressive result when they routed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates.
Partey was unplayable in the middle of the park, as he scored one and contributed to his side’s heavy win against the newly-promoted side.
Bent, who played in the Premier League for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham, believes the Ghanaian is the key to Arsenal’s success.
“Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line,” the 38-year-old tweeted.
Meanwhile, Arteta was also impressed with Partey, who netted his second goal of the season against Nottingham Forest.
The Arsenal boss acknowledged that the midfielder is currently playing at a top level and said he wants to see him keep up such performances.
"He did watch it this morning, to be fair, but for sure, it was a great goal; his performance as well raised today to a level he should be playing," Arteta added.
More from category
-
Darren Bent says Partey holds key to Arsenal’s success; Asamoah Gyan agrees
-
Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns
-
Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'