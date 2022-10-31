Darren Bent says Partey holds key to Arsenal’s success; Asamoah Gyan agrees

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in impressive form since the start of the season, having lost just twice in all competitions.

Arsenal’s form has seen them rise to the summit of the Premier League table after 12 rounds of matches in the English topflight.

On Sunday, the Gunners chalked yet another impressive result when they routed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates.

Partey was unplayable in the middle of the park, as he scored one and contributed to his side’s heavy win against the newly-promoted side.

Bent, who played in the Premier League for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham, believes the Ghanaian is the key to Arsenal’s success.

“Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line,” the 38-year-old tweeted.

Meanwhile, Arteta was also impressed with Partey, who netted his second goal of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The Arsenal boss acknowledged that the midfielder is currently playing at a top level and said he wants to see him keep up such performances.