Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

David Beckham to face trial over speeding offence


Football David Beckham to face trial over speeding offence

Former England football captain David Beckham on Tuesday pleaded not guilty on a technicality to a speeding offence in a loaned Bentley, and will face trial later this month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Beckham faces a trial later this month for an alleged speeding offence play

David Beckham faces a trial later this month for an alleged speeding offence

(AFP/File)

Former England football captain David Beckham on Tuesday pleaded not guilty on a technicality to a speeding offence in a loaned Bentley, and will face trial later this month.

The former Manchester United star, who played 115 times for his country, was caught driving the luxury car at 59 miles (94 kilometres) per hour in a 40 mph zone in London in January.

But his lawyer Nick Freeman, known as "Mr Loophole", argued at a London court that the notice of prosecution was served a day after the 14-day limit.

"There's no issue in terms of driving or speed limit," Freeman told the judge.

"I'm not disputing it (notice) wasn't served. I'm saying it was served out of time."

Beckham, 43, was not at the hearing, and Freeman said his client was unlikely to appear at the full trial starting September 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Two: Seven Hearts fans remanded by Nkawie Circuit Court Super Two Seven Hearts fans remanded by Nkawie Circuit Court
Football: Mourinho to admit tax evasion in Spain: report Football Mourinho to admit tax evasion in Spain: report
Football: Injured Lallana pulls out of England squad Football Injured Lallana pulls out of England squad
Ghana: I am not worried by Black Stars snub- Felix Annan Ghana I am not worried by Black Stars snub- Felix Annan
Football: Playing against Usain Bolt would be 'awesome': Honda Football Playing against Usain Bolt would be 'awesome': Honda
Football: 'Disaster' season made Morata ponder Chelsea exit Football 'Disaster' season made Morata ponder Chelsea exit

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
5 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
8 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
9 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
10 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Social Media Real Madrid lost 1m followers in just 24 hours after Cristiano Ronaldo left
Aduana Stars part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi
Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi
Akufo-Addo meets GPL TV rights holders StarTimes in China
Press Release Akufo-Addo meets GPL TV rights holders StarTimes in China
Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit
La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid