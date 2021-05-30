De Bruyne faces race to make Euro after facial fractures

De Bruyne was helped off the field in tears after colliding with Antonio Rudiger on the hour mark in Porto.

The midfielder's left eye immediately appeared swollen.

Without his creativity, Chelsea comfortably held out for a 1-0 win to keep City waiting for Champions League glory.

"Just got back from the hospital," De Bruyne posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

"My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

Belgium's first match of the Euro is in 11 days' time against Russia in Saint Petersburg.