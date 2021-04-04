RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

De Bruyne salutes Man City's title focus

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City's focused approach has been key to the leaders' surge towards the Premier League title.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

POOL

Pep Guardiola's side beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday and need just three wins from their final seven games to secure a third title in four seasons.

Recommended articles

Goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus sent City 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who face Brighton on Sunday.

City's 15th successive away win in all competitions was especially impressive as it came against in-form Leicester and with many of Guardiola's players just back from a draining international period.

De Bruyne, in action for Belgium during the World Cup qualifiers, was delighted with the way his quadruple-chasing team quickly got their focus back on the title.

"They played defensive and we had to be patient. That's what we did and I was happy for Mendy to break the deadlock," De Bruyne told City's website.

"I thought we were really good today. Especially the first half we totally dominated. They had the chance with (Jamie) Vardy but in the first half there was basically one team playing.

"If you look at 90 minutes it was 2-0. I think we deserved more goals. After an international break, that's really well done by the team.

"I came back on Tuesday after the game and trained on Thursday and half the team trained yesterday.

"All we can do is rest up, be ready for the games and the manager chooses the players who have been here the longest.

"When you win the game it's always the right pick. The team did really well and I am really pleased."

smg/pb

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]