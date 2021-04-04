De Bruyne salutes Man City's title focus

"They played defensive and we had to be patient. That's what we did and I was happy for Mendy to break the deadlock," De Bruyne told City's website.

"I thought we were really good today. Especially the first half we totally dominated. They had the chance with (Jamie) Vardy but in the first half there was basically one team playing.

"If you look at 90 minutes it was 2-0. I think we deserved more goals. After an international break, that's really well done by the team.

"I came back on Tuesday after the game and trained on Thursday and half the team trained yesterday.

"All we can do is rest up, be ready for the games and the manager chooses the players who have been here the longest.