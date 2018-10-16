De Gea, 10 others who could leave Manchester United for free next summer

Manchester United have 11 first team stars who will be out of contract next summer.
With Manchester United trying to address their on-field problems it seems they have been distracted from tying down several of their stars to long-term contracts.
United are close to tying De Gea down to a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain keeping close tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.
Andreas Pereira
Pereira returned to United in hope of securing more first-team minutes but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Fred.
Mourinho clearly rates Pereira but the Brazil international will want more guarantees over minutes if he is to pen a new contract.
United will exercise the one-year extension to avoid losing the 22-year-old for free come the end of the season.
The rest of the Manchester United players who are out of contract next summer are as follows:
Chris Smalling
Phil Jones,
Luke Shaw
Anthony Martial
Juan Mata
Mateo Damian
Ander Herrera
Antonio Valencia