De Gea, 10 others who could leave Manchester United for free next summer

David De Gea leads the list of players whose contract with Manchester United will run lout next summer and could leave for free.

With Manchester United trying to address their on-field problems it seems they have been distracted from tying down several of their stars to long-term contracts.

United are close to tying De Gea down to a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain keeping close tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

Andreas Pereira

Pereira returned to United in hope of securing more first-team minutes but he faces stiff competition from the likes of Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Fred.

Mourinho clearly rates Pereira but the Brazil international will want more guarantees over minutes if he is to pen a new contract.

United will exercise the one-year extension to avoid losing the 22-year-old for free come the end of the season.

The rest of the Manchester United players who are out of contract next summer are as follows:

Chris Smalling

Phil Jones,

Luke Shaw

Anthony Martial

Juan Mata

Mateo Damian

Ander Herrera

Antonio Valencia