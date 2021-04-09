De Rossi hospitalised with Covid after outbreak in Italy squad

Players infected include Juventus pair Federico Bernardeschi and Leonardo Bonucci, Atalanta's Matteo Pessina, Paris Saint-Germain's Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Several media reports suggested Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has also caught the virus, but although the club have confirmed a case, they did not identify the player.

De Rossi joined the national team's coaching staff on March 18 as one of coach Roberto Mancini's technical collaborator until the end of this summer's delayed Euro 2020, which runs from June 11 to July 11.

He spent 18 years at Roma before retiring in January 2020 after a few months in Argentina with Boca Juniors.

De Rossi played 117 times for the Azzurri between 2004-2017, winning the World Cup in 2006 and being part of the team which finished runner-up to Spain at Euro 2012.