The Crystal Palace manager was captured on camera kicking an Everton fan in the aftermath of Thursday’s Premier League clash.
Delay slams ‘racist’ Sky Sports over post on Patrick Vieira kicking a fan
Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has criticised Sky Sports over how they reported Patrick Vieira’s controversial kick-out.
Vieira’s side lost 3-2 against the Toffees, who came back from two goals down to win the game and to maintain their Premier League status.
At full time, several Everton fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate the club’s relegation survival, with one fan captured taunting Vieira as he walked off the field.
Retaliating to the fan’s unsavoury act, the former France international kicked the fan, causing him to fall to the ground.
While videos from Sky Sports are usually not available to Twitter accounts in Africa, the British broadcaster made the video of Vieira kicking the fan available to all.
“Patrick Vieira has been filmed in an altercation with an Everton fan on the pitch at Goodison Park during tonight’s pitch invasion,” Sky Sports tweeted, accompanied by the video.
Reacting to this, radio and television host, Delay, called out Sky Sports and accused them of being racist and setting up Vieira for abuse.
“Why is this video suddenly available in my region. Oh I see, it’s a Blackman who’s “kicking” a white boy. Racist,” she wrote after quoting their video.
Meanwhile, many other Africans on Twitter joined the Delay in condemning Sky Sports for their selectivity on which videos are made available to Africans.
More from category
-
Black Maidens record 2-0 win over Morocco in first leg of U-17 World Cup qualifier
-
Delay slams ‘racist’ Sky Sports over post on Patrick Vieira kicking a fan
-
La Liga Preview: The race for Europe and relegation battle go down to the wire