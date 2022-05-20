Delay slams ‘racist’ Sky Sports over post on Patrick Vieira kicking a fan

Vieira’s side lost 3-2 against the Toffees, who came back from two goals down to win the game and to maintain their Premier League status.

At full time, several Everton fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate the club’s relegation survival, with one fan captured taunting Vieira as he walked off the field.

Retaliating to the fan’s unsavoury act, the former France international kicked the fan, causing him to fall to the ground.

While videos from Sky Sports are usually not available to Twitter accounts in Africa, the British broadcaster made the video of Vieira kicking the fan available to all.

“Patrick Vieira has been filmed in an altercation with an Everton fan on the pitch at Goodison Park during tonight’s pitch invasion,” Sky Sports tweeted, accompanied by the video.

Reacting to this, radio and television host, Delay, called out Sky Sports and accused them of being racist and setting up Vieira for abuse.

“Why is this video suddenly available in my region. Oh I see, it’s a Blackman who’s “kicking” a white boy. Racist,” she wrote after quoting their video.