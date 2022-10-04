'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Barcelona dominated the opening exchanges with their possession football as Inter Milan grew into the game.

Just before the break, Federico Dimarco found Hakan Çalhanoğlu who blasted the ball past Marc-André ter Stegen to give Inter Milan the lead.

Despite Barcelona dominating possession of the ball Inter Milan created better chances.

In the 67th minute, Pedri put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) citing a handball by Ansu Fati in the build-up.

Barcelona continued to dominate the ball but create little as Inter Milan held to record a much-needed win in the Champions League.

Pulse Nigeria

Dembele gets blame as Barcelona in danger

Barcelona defeated Viktoria Plzen in their group opener but followed that result with a loss away to Bayern Munich.

Following another defeat to Inter Milan, Barcelona are now behind third in the group and in real danger of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez stated ahead of the game that they will be fighting with Inter Milan for the group runners-up spot.

Pulse Nigeria

Following the defeat to Inter Milan, several Barcelona players rose to the top of the trends.

French forward Ousmane Dembele was tagged as the major culprit by Barcelona fans for his performance in the defeat.

There were negative reaction to his contributions as many fans stated that his productivity on crosses were poor.