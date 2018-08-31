Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker


Football Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker

Celtic's Moussa Dembele is set to join French side Lyon after the Scottish champions accepted an offer for the unsettled striker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon play

Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon

(AFP)

Celtic's Moussa Dembele is set to join French side Lyon after the Scottish champions accepted an offer for the unsettled striker.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers had insisted the former France Under-21 international would not be sold during the transfer window

But Dembele arrived for training on Friday after spending much of the morning on social media outlining his frustration at Celtic denying his wish to join Lyon.

The 22-year-old walked off the field after about 15 minutes following a discussion with Rodgers, just 24 hours after sitting out Thursday's Europa League win over Suduva following negotiations between the clubs.

Aware that they were in danger of being stuck with an unhappy player as the Scottish transfer window drew to a close, Celtic finally decided to accept Lyon's reported £18 million offer late on Friday.

"Every decision we make at Celtic will always be in the best interests of the Club and our supporters," Rodgers said in a statement on Celtic's website.

"It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the Club at a particular time. It has never happened.

"In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.

"However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.

"The Board and myself are united and they have been very supportive to me on this issue.

"Finally, I would like to thank Moussa for his contribution in our last two seasons and want to wish him well in his new adventure at Lyon."

Celtic, who have failed to qualify for this season's Champions League group stage, will start life without Dembele on Sunday when they face arch rivals Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Football: Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract Football Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese UEFA Men's Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese
UEFA Europa League: Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points UEFA Europa League Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points
UEFA Europa League: Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season UEFA Europa League Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
8 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

New Old Firm rivals Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spent three years together at Liverpool
Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
UEFA has welcomed prospect of a joint World Cup bid from the United Kingdom
Football Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief
Raring to go: Steven Gerrard will get his first experience of the Old Firm derby on Sunday
Football Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience
Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric