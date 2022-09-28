RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Tunde Young

Kit makers, Hummel uses Denmark’s new jersey to protest Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hummel makes a statement with Denmark's World Cup jerseys

Denmark have finally released images of their official jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the kit manufacturer, Hummel are hogging all the headlines.

Hummel posted pictures of the first and second jerseys which will be sported in Qatar by Denmark with unusually understated features.

The pictures were posted on Hummel’s official social media platforms along with a statement explaining the rationale behind it as a protest against the human rights record of Qatar.

Hummel released two strongly-worded statements to explain each Denmark jersey without holding back.

“With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,” Hummel said in the statement.

The rest of the statement read, “That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement,” the statement on the red home kit rounded up.

The second jersey also comes with its own unique statement and explanation from Hummel, in justification of the unusual concept.

“The colour of mourning. The perfect colour for Denmark's third shirt for this year’s World Cup.

While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country’s World Cup stadiums.”

