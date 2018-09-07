Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out


Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out

Wesley Sneijder turned out for the Netherlands for the 134th and final time on Thursday as Memphis Depay's brace secured a 2-1 friendly win over Peru in Amsterdam.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Memphis Depay embraces Wesley Sneijder as the veteran midfielder bowed out of international football in the Netherlands' win over Peru play

Memphis Depay embraces Wesley Sneijder as the veteran midfielder bowed out of international football in the Netherlands' win over Peru

(ANP/AFP)

Wesley Sneijder turned out for the Netherlands for the 134th and final time on Thursday as Memphis Depay's brace secured a 2-1 friendly win over Peru in Amsterdam.

On an emotional night at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman handed over the captain's armband to Sneijder, who is now 34.

Sneijder, the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan playmaker who moved to Al Gharafa of Qatar earlier this year, took the microphone and encouraged fans to join him for a beer on their way out of the stadium.

A star of the Dutch team that got to the 2010 World Cup final, Sneijder received a warm ovation from the 50,000 fans at the home of Ajax, the club where he began his career.

The most-capped Dutch player of all time, who won his first cap in 2003, leaves behind a team trying to rebuild after failing to qualiy for Euro 2016 or the last World Cup.

Koeman is trying to build a side capable of making it to Euro 2020 built around Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and also featuring young Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt.

They fell behind against the Peruvians through a Pedro Aquino goal early on, but Lyon forward Depay equalised on the hour mark before netting the winner seven minutes from time.

Koeman later confirmed he would make "several changes" for Sunday's trip to face World Cup winners France in their first match in the new UEFA Nations League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement
Football: England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain
Football: Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future Football Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future
Football: France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales
Football: Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end Football Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end
Football: Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener Football Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
5 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
6 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
7 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
8 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy:...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League
Football Mancini expects 'emotional' Italy debut in Nations League
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola makes one of several fine saves to keep Germany out during their Nations League opener against world champions France.
Football Areola saves France blushes in Germany stalemate
Mohamed Salah wins stand-off with the Egyptian federation
Football Salah wins federation battle as Egypt return
John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer dies of heart attack