Acquaye passed away on Wednesday 24th June, 2020 and his daughter has confirmed the death.

“Dad suddenly collapsed on Tuesday although he had no medical conditions so we rushed him to the 37 Military Hospital where he was revived on arrival and then admitted,”

“He requested for food and we did accordingly, we spent sometime chatting with him after he finished eating, he then said he wanted to sleep a bit since he had not slept much the previous night so we left only to return this morning to be told that he died last night,” Starr FM quoted the unnamed daughter.

Quaye was a former national swimmer as well as a handball enthusiast. He achieved a lot during his days as a sportsperson and administrator at the National Sports Authority.