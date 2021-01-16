Saahene teamed a stunning long-sleeve shirt with stripes and long black trousers over trendy lace-up dress footwear. He enhanced his looks with colorful shades and bracelets

Saahene looking stunning posed in front of the camera for a nice shot.

The photo of Despite’s son displaying his great fashion sense after recent appearance has since been trending on social media.

Osei Kwame Despite children are benefitting from the popularity of their father who is the owner of one of the renowned media houses in Ghana ‘Despite Media’ which includes Peace FM, Hello FM, Neat FM, UTV and Okay FM.

In 2020 Saahene’s senior brother Kennedy Osei had a glamourous wedding which trended for several weeks and many people believe it was the biggest wedding of last year in Ghana.

Osei Kwame and his brother Ofori Sarpong have on several occasions exhibited great fashion sense after making public appearances.