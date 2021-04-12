Diakhaby maintains racist slur claim after La Liga says no evidence

Spanish radio station Cope said microphones picked up Cala telling Diakhaby "Damn it, leave me alone", then apologising by saying: "Sorry, don't get angry."

But it reported that investigators had found no evidence that Cala had used racist language.

Diakhaby, a 24-year-old former Lyon player who has been at Valencia since 2018, said on social media that he had been racially insulted, adding: "That is intolerable, I cannot allow that and you have all seen my reaction."

Cala, a 31-year-old defender insists he has been a victim of a "circus" and a "witch-hunt" and he was "astonished and embarrassed" when Valencia left the pitch.