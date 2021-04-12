Diakhaby maintains racist slur claim after La Liga says no evidence

Valencia's players left the pitch in solidarity with Diakhaby, becoming the first top-flight Spanish team to make such a protest.
The players later returned to resume the match, with the club claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to return.
"We still have to go before the Federation's judge," Diakhaby said Monday.
"La Liga said they found nothing, but the Federation is looking into it."
"I feel La Liga wanted to protect the image of Spanish football," he said.
La Liga said it used an external company to analyse TV pictures, sound recordings and material from social media.