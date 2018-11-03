Pulse.com.gh logo
Did gov't misrepresent facts to FIFA to secure Nyantakyi's ban?

It is unclear how the Anas investigative piece played a role in the ban, but a confidential correspondence between FIFA and government, seem to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

play

A six-page document to FIFA from the Government of Ghana may have led the world football governing body to hand a life ban from football related activities to the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas had petitioned FIFA to ban the ex-GFA boss, after recording him taking money and gifts in violation of FIFA code of ethics.

In the confidential correspondence written by the Deputy Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, who was one time appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the GFA ethics committee by Mr Nyantakyi, accused him of misappropriating public and GFA funds.

One of the documents submitted by the Deputy AG is the commission of inquiry report into matters relating to the participation of the Black Stars team in the world cup tournament in Brazil 2014.

The commission of inquiry was led by Justice Senyo Dzamefe, reason the report is called the Dzamefe report.

The report, according to lawyers, is like a judgement of a high court only that the government must issue a white paper report based on Article 280(3) of the 1992 Constitution to effect the judgement.

It therefore means that the government white paper supersedes the commission report.

The document to FIFA by the Deputy AG noted that the adverse findings of the Dzamefe report against Mr Nyantakyi was accepted by the government in 2014.

They include;

  • Unlawful payment of sums of money given by the government of Ghana to companies  which did not perform eht services for which they were engaged;

  • Poor financial management of the GFA;

  • Unjustifiable payment of state funds to members and officials of the GFA including Mr Nyantakyi himself;

  • In the Executive Summary of the Dzamefe Commission report,  (at page xi thereof) Mr Nyantakyi is reported to have appropriated an amount US$412,500 without receipt or justification.

  • At page xii of the Executive Summary of th Dzamefe Commission report, the GFA under Nyantakyi's leadership is unable to account for a total amount of US$3,500,000 released by the government of Ghana towards the preparation of the national team for the World Cup in 2014.

  • At page 44 of the Dzamefe Commission report, Mr Nyantakyi is reported to have failed or refused to account for the distribution of an amount of US$577,500.

  • At page 85 of the Dzamefe Commission report, Mr Nyantakyi is reported to have been unable to account for the sum of US$200,000.

  • Taking double payments in organising preparation matches ahead of the 2017 World Cup in Brazil.

  • Taking money from companies to organise friendlies for the Black Stars, before turning to the State to make money for the same purpose.

The claim by government that the Dzamefe Commission report, particularly the part on Nyantakyi, is misleading, to say the least.

The white paper, which reigns supreme over the commission report, recommended that he should not be the chair of the Black Stars management committee.

And on the alleged cash he misappropriated according the government documents to FIFA, the white paper stated:

"Government accepts the recommendation that the concept of “co-efficient” and definition of “management” as propounded by the GFA President should be dismissed.

"Government further accepts that the management members as known and present at the World Cup who should have been paid appearance fee as budgeted are:

  • Mr. Kwesi Nyantekyi (Chairman)

  • Mr. Felix Ansong

  • Mr. Moses Armah

  • Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan

  • Mr. Ofosu Bamfo

"Government also accepts that in future where the need arises to reward or compensate persons! other than the mandated National Team Committee Members, the intent should be made in no uncertain terms from the budget preparation stage."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

