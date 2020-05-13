Drogba beats off competition from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe who all contributed immensely to making the Ligue 1 exciting week in week out to football loving fans.

Didier Drogba won the best player in the French Ligue 1 in 2004 while he was at Olympique Marseille before he joined Chelsea for a club-record fee.

The Ivorian spent two-and-a-half years at Marseille and Guingamp and bagged 39 goals in 80 games in Ligue.

He faced off against Fernando Morientes, Karim Benzema and Pauleta in separate rounds, winning each before progressing to the final.

In the final round against Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Drogba emerged victorious even though the Swede scored 113 goals in 122 games for PSG.

Other players who missed out on the French Ligue 1 best forward in the last two decades include Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Edinson Cavani.