Asante who currently plays for Phoenix Rising, a club co-owned by Didier Drogba was overlooked by James Kwesi Appiah for the continental showpiece, despite displaying good performance with the US Based side.

Last week Saturday, he scored a superb right-footed volley as they defeated Orange County 3-0 and that goal has been nominated for the USL Goal of the Week.

Solomon Asante joined Phoenix Rising Star last season on a free transfer from Congolese giants TP Mazembe after failing to sign a new contract.

He became an instant hit, bagging 13 goals in 32 appearances, emerging as fans favourite.

Didier Drogba is stunned with Asante’s exclusion from the Black Stars team for the AFCON, so he took to his Twitter handle to express it.

Solomon Asante represented Ghana in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea/Gabon and the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

Ghana will open their 2019 AFCON campaign on Tuesday, June 25 against Benin.

They in group F with Benin, Guinea Bissau and champions Cameroon.