Didn't Kwesi Appiah and Gyan vote in the Best FIFA awards?

news

Ghana’s name didn’t appear on the list of nations whose coaches and captains voted in the Best FIFA Player of 2018, after the world football governing body released the voting list.

Luka Modric following a sensational season at club and country was handed the FIFA Player of 2018 award.

The award is selected by national team coaches, captains and some selected journalists from FIFA member nations.

READ MORE: All award winners of the Best FIFA gala

Asamoah Gyan, the skipper of the Black Stars and James Kwesi Appiah, the coach of the senior male national football team should have voted for Ghana, but their names didn’t appear on the voting list released by FIFA, meaning they didn’t cast their votes.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

It's unknown if the shutdown of the Ghana Football Association secretariat is a factor.