Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

In continuation of the previous article, here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Diego Costa

Spanish international striker Diego Costa has been without a club since January 2022 when he left Brazillian club Atletico MG.

Contrary to popular opinion, Costa is still only 33 years old but has surprisingly been unable to attract offers in the last seven months.

Danny Drinkwater

The average football fan can be forgiven for assuming that Danny Drinkwater retired from the sport a while ago but the 32-year-old is still very much active and in search of a new club.

The English midfielder ran out the full five years of his Chelsea contract but didn’t play much in his time there which is why teams have been sceptical about giving him a chance.

Luca Zidane

If you need proof that football abilities are not hereditary, look no further than the Zidane family and more specifically Luca in this case.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper started out at Real Madrid, a club where his father has massive influence and was sold to Rayo Vallecano two years ago but has now run out of contract there and is without a club at the moment.

Denis Cheryshev

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, one of the stars of the last edition in Russia is without a club which is a big problem for Denis Cheryshev.

Still only 31 years old, Cheryshev became a free agent upon the expiration of his contract with Valencia and is keen on getting a new club to play enough games in order to be ready for the World Cup in just over three months.

Djibril Sidibe

French defender Djibril Sidibe entered the free agency market upon the expiration of his contract with Monaco where he had been since 2016.

The 30-year-old right full-back still has some quality and has been linked with a Premier League move with Fulham the most likely destination.

Dan-Axel Zagadou

Perhaps the best player on this list because he is still only 23 years old, it’s a wonder that Dan-Axel Zagadou is still without a club this late into the transfer window.

The French centre-back was a teenage prodigy at Borussia Dortmund but injuries stunted his development, he’s been linked with a move to Roma.

Jason Denayer

Belgian international central defender Jason Denayer left Lyon as a free agent after four years at the club and is now in search of a new home.

