Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Diego Maradona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola

The Argentine legend says Jose Mourinho is a better coach to Pep Guardiola.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola play

Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola

Diego Maradona has indicated that he will choose Jose Mourinho over Pep Guardiola when it comes to his standout coach.

City have continued their dominance this season with Sunday’s 3-1 derby win putting Guardiola’s league leaders 12 points ahead of Mourinho’s eighth-placed United after 12 games.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

However, Maradona insists Mourinho is “the best without doubt”, suggesting Guardiola is only out-performing his counterpart due to the financial backing he receives from City’s Abu-Dhabi owners.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Maradona said: “For me yes, Mou is the best. I would give Pep the merit of taking advantage of the launch that Johan Cruyff gave him.

READ MORE: Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

“I have said on more than one occasion that tiki-taka was not invented by Guardiola. It was ‘flaco’ Cruyff. At the moment Pep is able to choose any player in the world that he wants. That way tiki-taka is easier.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

My Manchester United career was becoming embarrassing: Wayne Rooney My Manchester United career was becoming embarrassing: Wayne Rooney
Football: Shearer defends 'fantastic' Scudamore after controversial payout Football Shearer defends 'fantastic' Scudamore after controversial payout
Football: AC Milan's Strinic gets all clear after heart scare Football AC Milan's Strinic gets all clear after heart scare
Football: Future bright for England as youngsters beat USA on Rooney farewell Football Future bright for England as youngsters beat USA on Rooney farewell
Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty Ousmane Dembele sued by ex-landlord for making house dirty
Football: Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj strikes twice to keep hopes alive Football Croatia stun Spain as Jedvaj strikes twice to keep hopes alive

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane (L) scored Germany's opening goal in Thursday's 3-0 friendly win against Russia in Leipzig as head coach Joachim Loew named one of the youngest starting line-ups in his 12-year tenure.
Football New-look Germany ease past Russia in friendly
Republic of Ireland's Conor Hourihane battles for the ball against rivals Northern Ireland
Football Republic held by rivals Northern Ireland in feisty friendly
Deschamps is wary of the threat that Ronald Koeman's Dutch side pose
Football Deschamps wary of resurgent Dutch and dynamo De Jong
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar has taken Everton's Richarlison under his wing
Football Neymar ready to act as mentor to Richarlison
X
Advertisement