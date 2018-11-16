Diego Maradona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola

news

Diego Maradona has indicated that he will choose Jose Mourinho over Pep Guardiola when it comes to his standout coach.

City have continued their dominance this season with Sunday’s 3-1 derby win putting Guardiola’s league leaders 12 points ahead of Mourinho’s eighth-placed United after 12 games.

However, Maradona insists Mourinho is “the best without doubt”, suggesting Guardiola is only out-performing his counterpart due to the financial backing he receives from City’s Abu-Dhabi owners.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Maradona said: “For me yes, Mou is the best. I would give Pep the merit of taking advantage of the launch that Johan Cruyff gave him.

“I have said on more than one occasion that tiki-taka was not invented by Guardiola. It was ‘flaco’ Cruyff. At the moment Pep is able to choose any player in the world that he wants. That way tiki-taka is easier.”