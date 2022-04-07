Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick nominated as goal of the month in France

Florent Mollet's sensational strike for Montpellier against Bordeaux and Wissam Ben Yedder's flicking effort for Monaco against PSG are also up for the Goal of the Month award.

Djiku netted the winner against Monaco last month after acrobatically meeting the ball following a scramble from a corner in the 23rd minute at Stade de la Meinau.

It was Djiku's second goal for the club since joining them three seasons ago from relegated Caen.

The defender was very instrumental in Black Stars qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghanaian recently came up Mbappe and PSG and despite Strasbourg losing 4-2, Djiku maintains that Mbappe is the toughest player he has faced.

"He looked at me and said, 'I'm not going to finish the match.' I answered, 'We'll be two'," the center-back told Sky Sports.

"Mbappe is the toughest opponent I've faced. His speed is unstoppable," he added.