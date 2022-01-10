RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Do you know the captains of the Ghana Black stars since 1963? Test your knowledge

A team captain is to lead, support, inspire and represent the team members at all times.

Ghana Black Stars
Ghana Black Stars
Recommended articles

Who was the first player to captain the Black Stars?

Stephen Appiah
Aggrey Fyn
Abedi Pele
Aggrey Fyn Next question

Which captain led the Black Stars to three AFCONs thus 2013, 2015 and 2017?

Thomas Partey
Asamoah Gyan
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan Next question

In which year did Abedi Pele captain the Blach Stars?

1995
1992
1998
1992 Next question

Asamoah Gyan was the captain from 2013 to 2017

True
False
I'm not sure
True Next question

Awuley Quaye was the captain in 1978.

True
False
He didn't play for Ghana
True Next question

Who is the current Black Star captain?

Thomas Partey
Dede Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Dede Ayew Next question

Who has more goals in Ghana?

Abedi Pele
Asamoah Gyan
Samuel Inkoom
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey