Do you know the captains of the Ghana Black stars since 1963? Test your knowledge
A team captain is to lead, support, inspire and represent the team members at all times.
Who was the first player to captain the Black Stars?
Stephen Appiah
Aggrey Fyn
Abedi Pele
Aggrey Fyn Next question
Which captain led the Black Stars to three AFCONs thus 2013, 2015 and 2017?
Thomas Partey
Asamoah Gyan
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan Next question
In which year did Abedi Pele captain the Blach Stars?
1995
1992
1998
1992 Next question
Asamoah Gyan was the captain from 2013 to 2017
True
False
I'm not sure
True Next question
Awuley Quaye was the captain in 1978.
True
False
He didn't play for Ghana
True Next question
Who is the current Black Star captain?
Thomas Partey
Dede Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Dede Ayew Next question
Who has more goals in Ghana?
Abedi Pele
Asamoah Gyan
Samuel Inkoom
Asamoah Gyan Next question
