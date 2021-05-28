Hearts of Oak will win the league if they beat Kotoko – Don Bortey

This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.

Pulse Ghana

Rivals Asante Kotoko’s failure to beat WAFA last Thursday meant the Phobians ended matchday 26 as league leaders.

Hearts and Kotoko drew in the first round and will clash again on matchday 31, in a game that could decide which side is crowned champions.

Don Bortey believes that clash will be the title decider and has tipped Hearts to go ahead and win the league if they beat the Porcupine Warriors.

“With the nine games remaining they [Hearts] should win seven and even draw two of the games. If they win the game against Kotoko they have won the league,” Don Bortey told Hearts TV on GTV Sports plus.