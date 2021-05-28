RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak will win the league if they beat Kotoko – Don Bortey

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey says the club will win this season’s Ghana Premier League if they beat rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak will win the league if they beat Kotoko – Don Bortey
Hearts of Oak will win the league if they beat Kotoko – Don Bortey Pulse Ghana

The Phobians recorded an important 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders to move to the top of the league table.

Recommended articles

This is the first time in five years that Hearts are occupying the top of the league, having struggled in recent years.

Bernard Don Bortey
Bernard Don Bortey Pulse Ghana

Rivals Asante Kotoko’s failure to beat WAFA last Thursday meant the Phobians ended matchday 26 as league leaders.

Hearts and Kotoko drew in the first round and will clash again on matchday 31, in a game that could decide which side is crowned champions.

Don Bortey believes that clash will be the title decider and has tipped Hearts to go ahead and win the league if they beat the Porcupine Warriors.

“With the nine games remaining they [Hearts] should win seven and even draw two of the games. If they win the game against Kotoko they have won the league,” Don Bortey told Hearts TV on GTV Sports plus.

Hearts will face Berekum Chelsea in their next league game on Sunday, while Kotoko will play Aduana Stars.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding