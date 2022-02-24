Don’t invite Ghanaian players based in Dubai for Nigerian game - J.E Sarpong to Otto Addo

The former Asante Kotoko coach advised that the manager resorts to Ghanaian players playing actively in Europe for the crucial doubleheader.

"We need to invite players playing well but not those playing in Dubai and co. Let's get our best players available for the game against Nigeria. Such games are for top players who are playing so well in Europe," he told Oyerepa Sports.

"Ghana vs Nigeria game is just like Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko. We need to approach the match with all the best materials available. Players playing in top leagues with good form should be those invited for the two-leg tie. No agency call-ups," he added.

Ghana was paired with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff draw on January 22, 2022.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the change in dates for both first and second leg games.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium first before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.

The first leg was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022, but has now been moved to Friday, March 25, 2022.