Black Stars winger cautions Ghanaian not to force Gyan into premature retirement

The skipper of the Black Stars will turn 33 next month

Black Stars new sensation Nana Ampomah has cautioned Ghanaians to refrain from forcing Asamoah Gyan into early retirement.

Asamoah Gyan has been featuring for the Black Stars since 2003, having made over 100 appearances and scored 51 goals to emerge as Ghana’s all-time top scorer in international football.

Gyan has been struggling with fitness and has lost his starting spot at club level. He was as a result of lack of much playing time excluded from Black Stars call-ups, but returned to the team for the very first time this year when Kwesi Appiah invited him for Sierra Leone tie, which has been cancelled.

Some Ghanaians believe Gyan has no business in the Black Stars at the moment since he has passed his prime, but Ampomah thinks otherwise.

”I think Ghanaians should be patient with Asamoah Gyan because he has done a lot for the country so forcing him to retire prematurely from the national team won’t be the best,” Amponmah told SportsworldGhana.com.

"Some of us are privileged to be playing with Asamoah Gyan and we are taking that opportunity to learn so many things from him so I will plead with Ghanaians support Asamoah Gyan to achieve a lot of success rather than always questioning his inclusion in the Black Stars team.’’.

The Black Stars have now lined up a friendly with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko on Friday.