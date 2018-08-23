Pulse.com.gh logo
Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero


Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero will have to serve the remainder of a doping ban which was lifted for the World Cup, meaning the 34-year-old won't be able to play again this year, Brazilian media reported Thursday.

In late May 2018, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Paolo Guerrero (pictured June 2018), allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup

In late May 2018, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Paolo Guerrero (pictured June 2018), allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero will have to serve the remainder of a doping ban which was lifted for the World Cup, meaning the 34-year-old won't be able to play again this year, Brazilian media reported Thursday.

In late May, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Guerrero by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup.

But the remaining eight months of the suspension has now been reimposed after a federal court in Switzerland lifted the freeze.

Now Guerrero will have to wait until 2019 to make his debut for his new team Internacional of Porto Alegre in Brazil although the club said that they had "not received any official notification".

Peru captain Guerrero tested positive for traces of cocaine after a World Cup qualifier between his country and Argentina on October 5.

He was initially banned for a year, this was later reduced to six months on appeal last December.

That ban ended on May 3, making Guerrero eligible to play at the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia.

But instead of accepting the ruling, Guerrero appealed to CAS in a bid to clear his name. Sport's top arbitration court responded by increasing the reduced six-month ban to 14 months.

Guerrero scored one goal at the World Cup, where Peru were eliminated in the group stage.

