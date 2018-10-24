Pulse.com.gh logo
Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye FC outdoors training kits

The former FA Cup semi-finals have new training kits.

Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye FC, former division one club and MTN cup quarter finalists have outdoored training kits

The training kits are 46 pieces and they were bought at a price of 1000 Ghana Cedis.

Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye FC are aiming at beefing up the team with young players.

The owner of the club Hon Oppong Evans (Maestro) has vast experience in club administration and he is hoping to help the team attain topflight status within the shortest possible time.

In 2012 they eliminated Okwaku United and Sekondi eleven Wise at Gyandu Park to reach the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

In fact they qualified for division one league in 2012, but couldn’t participate due to financial crises.

