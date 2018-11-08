Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown

Borussia Dortmund have brushed off suggestions from Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness that the Bundesliga leaders are favourites for Saturday's showdown as mind games started between Germany's top two clubs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park. play

Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.

(dpa/AFP)

Borussia Dortmund have brushed off suggestions from Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness that the Bundesliga leaders are favourites for Saturday's showdown as mind games started between Germany's top two clubs.

Lucien Favre's Dortmund have a four-point lead over defending champions Bayern ahead of the match at Signal Iduna Park, leaving Hoeness to insist: "we're the outsiders".

But even though Dortmund are the only team in Germany's top flight still unbeaten this season and are closing in on a club record run without defeat from the start of a season, their director of sport Michael Zorc rejected the idea that Bayern can be considered underdogs.

"For the first time in a long time, we face FB Bayern as leaders in the table, but that doesn't mean much. The favourite doesn't get an extra goal," said Zorc in Thursday's press conference.

"We have heard what has been said, but we don't care -- we are just enjoying the situation.

"It doesn't make much sense to compare (Dortmund with Bayern), they have won the last six Bundesliga titles."

Dortmund go into the weekend's clash having been second best all over the pitch in their 2-0 away defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We have good reasons to go into the game with confidence, but of course we have to play better than we did at Atletico," added Zorc.

Favre is waiting on the fitness of goalkeeper Roman Buerki and defender Abdou Diallo, who are both carrying knocks, but should have the rest of his squad fit.

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre is waiting on the fitness of goalkeeper Roman Buerki for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against defending champions Bayern Munich. play

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre is waiting on the fitness of goalkeeper Roman Buerki for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against defending champions Bayern Munich.

(dpa/AFP)

If they avoid defeat to Bayern, Dortmund will equal their club record start of 11 league games unbeaten established in 2002/03, but Favre says his youthful side still has much to learn.

"We have made progress, but there is still a lot to do, especially tactically," said Favre.

"We have a lot of plans, but we have a lot of young players and they still need time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
Real Madrid's Argentinian interim coach Santiago Solari wants the job on a permanent basis.
Football Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues
X
Advertisement