German league leaders Borussia Dortmund have lost first-choice goalkeeper Roman Buerki for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against defending champions Bayern Munich, according to a report.

German's top-selling daily Bild, says the 27-year-old, who has been in good form recently, drops out as he is still suffering the effects of a bruised thigh in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Dortmund have yet to confirm Burki's withdrawal, but in his absence Marwin Hitz, 31, who is also a goalkeeper with the Switzerland national team, would step in.

So far this season, Hitz has only played in the German Cup, second round win at home to second division Union Berlin ten days ago, when a late penalty settled a 3-2 win in extra time.

Third-placed Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga for each of the last six seasons, arrive in Dortmund four points behind the league leaders before kick-off (1730 GMT) in the mouth-watering German league showdown.