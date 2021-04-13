Dortmund skipper Reus revels alongside 'unique' Haaland

'He's a legend here'

With Reus in full flow and splitting defences with his smooth passes, Dortmund can throw off their erratic Bundesliga form and play like one of Europe's best teams.

"He is a big legend here and we need him at his best," Haaland said of Reus in January. "He has a vision that no one else has."

After converting Reus' silky pass to score at home to Sevilla in the last 16, Haaland celebrated by simply lifting his captain clean off his feet.

The Norway attacker has not scored in his last five games for club and country after three blanks on international duty last month.