Dos and Don'ts: No pornography, pork, alcohol at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament hosted in Qatar will kick off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

FIFA World Cup
There are several substances that are prohibited or banned in Qatar and breach of the laws/banned items could lead to serious consequences for fans.

Football fans going to Qatar could be thrown in jail if they travel with pork, porn, or sex toys.

They have, therefore, have been advised to obey the laws about the 2022 World Cup.

Amongst the list of items prohibited at the World Cup in Qatar includes electronic cigarettes, vapes, pork products, duty-free alcohol, religious books, narcotic drugs, pornographic material, etc.

Disobedient of the laws that could lead to arrests are drinking outside the designated areas, betting, swearing, smoking, public displays of affection, etc.

World Cup
Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts and offenders can be jailed and/or deported as a journalist, you'll need to get permission from the Qatar News Agency (QNA) to film or photograph as part of your work and enter the country on a visiting press permit.

There are strict privacy laws in Qatar and posting material (including videos and photographs) online that appears to insult, slander, or are culturally insensitive, may be considered a crime punishable.

Any offender of the Qatari law could be detained, prosecuted, and/or convicted.

Another warning to travellers is the import of drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products, and religious books and material into Qatar and this is illegal.

One must dress modestly when in public, including while driving. Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts.

Both men and women are advised not to wear shorts or sleeveless tops when going to government buildings, healthcare facilities, or malls. If you do not dress modestly, you may be asked to leave or be denied entry to these locations.

