Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Dozens of fans laud Maradona's arrival in Mexico


Football Dozens of fans laud Maradona's arrival in Mexico

Diego Maradona arrived to a hero's welcome in Mexico on Saturday as the new technical director of second division Dorados landed in the relative footballing outpost of Culiacan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Maradona arrives at the Culiacan airport wearing a scarf in the colors of his new team, Dorados play

Diego Maradona arrives at the Culiacan airport wearing a scarf in the colors of his new team, Dorados

(AFP)

Diego Maradona arrived to a hero's welcome in Mexico on Saturday as the new technical director of second division Dorados landed in the relative footballing outpost of Culiacan.

"Welcome Golden God! Thank you God, thank you Maradona!" read one of the placards held by fans greeting him at the Culiacan airport.

Dressed all in black but wearing a gold, white and black Dorados scarf, Maradona didn't speak to any of the dozens of fans welcoming him.

Accompanied by club officials and his lawyer, Maradona wasted little time negotiating the sea of fans and journalists and being whisked off to meet his new players.

The 57-year-old may have been one of the greatest ever players to lace up a pair of boots, leading Argentina to World Cup success in Mexico in 1986, but his new and humble surroundings are more in keeping with an inglorious record as a coach.

"When someone like Diego comes here it's more due to his interest than for economic offers," said Jose Antonio Nunez, president of a club whose owners, the Hank family, have been accused of links to Mexico's lucrative and violent drug-trafficking industry.

"He knows what it's like to start from the bottom, he knows the value of a lower league."

Maradona's first two coaching experiences at the modest Mandiyu and popular Racing Club, both in his homeland, garnered a paltry combined three wins from 23 matches, after which he resumed his playing career, albeit briefly.

Nonetheless, he was still hired to lead Argentina in 2008 and took them to the World Cup quarter-finals two years later, where they were humbled 4-0 by Germany.

Fans, whose team has yet to win a match this season, seem little concerned by Maradona's coaching credentials: his last job was for Al Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates second division.

"His other coaching experiences weren't good but that's the same for other coaches when they started," Bryan Felix, a 19-year-old who said he struggled to believe it was true when Maradona's signing was announced, told AFP.

"More than anything, I feel a lot of hope," added an emotional Sergio Garcia, who had waited two hours to see Maradona.

'Humility'

Maradona has been making all the right noises.

"Happy for this new work opportunity. Happy to return to the land where I was world champion and where I retain very happy memories," he wrote on Instagram.

"I want to tell you that I'm approaching this new stage with humility."

He also sent a message of support to Mexico's new left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Maradona has expressed in the past support for two of Latin America's most famous socialist leaders: Cuba's Fidel Castro and Hugo Chaves of Venezuela, both now deceased.

He also sports a tattoo of revolutionary icon Che Guevara.

Diego Maradona says he will tackle his new job with 'humility' after an unimpressive previous coaching record play

Diego Maradona says he will tackle his new job with 'humility' after an unimpressive previous coaching record

(AFP)

"Latin America needs to stay united, and in peace, against imperialism, which every day deploys its weapons to take everything at the expense of the people's hunger," he added on Instagram, in a clear reference to Mexico's northern neighbor, the United States.

Maradona's signing, as replacement for Mexican Francisco Ram?rez, was announced on Thursday.

He will be officially presented on Monday as technical director but won't take control of a match until September 17.

Dorados, previously best known as the club where Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ended his career, are 13th out of 15 teams in the second division.

Despite his new coaching role, Maradona will remain honorary president of Belarusian club Dinamo Brest, a post he's held since July, his lawyer said.

His arrival at a club in the state made notorious by the Sinaloa drug cartel of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has sparked a series of jokes on social media.

Maradona has admitted to struggling with drug addiction in the past and once served a ban during his playing days for taking cocaine.

"Maradona is headed to a place full of narcos. What could possibly go wrong?" cracked one Twitter user.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Scotland desperate to end tournament pain Football Scotland desperate to end tournament pain
Football: Kane rages at ref as Spain puncture England's feel-good factor Football Kane rages at ref as Spain puncture England's feel-good factor
Football: England's Shaw 'fine' despite nasty head knock Football England's Shaw 'fine' despite nasty head knock
Football: Referee 'bottled' call to rule out Welbeck goal - Kane Football Referee 'bottled' call to rule out Welbeck goal - Kane
Football: Salah scores twice, misses two penalties in Egypt romp Football Salah scores twice, misses two penalties in Egypt romp
WAFU U17 Tournament: Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to Semi-Final Of WAFU U17 Tournament Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to Semi-Final Of

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute



Top Articles

1 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenyabullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash...bullet
4 Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeatbullet
5 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya...bullet
6 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy:...bullet
7 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
8 Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric...bullet
9 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning...bullet
10 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

A first-half own goal gave Kenya victory over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying
Football Ten-man Kenya shock Ghana in Africa Cup qualifying
Golden boot: England striker Harry Kane shows off his award for finishing top goal-scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Kane receives Golden Boot award at adoring Wembley
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, pictured June 2018, opened the scoring after 15 minutes when his powerful shot from outside the box pinged off the crossbar before it hit the goalkeeper and bounced over the line
Football Nigeria sink Seychelles to revive Cup of Nations bid
Shaqiri was one of six different scorers for Switzerland in their rout of Iceland
Football Switzerland put six past Iceland in Nations League
X
Advertisement