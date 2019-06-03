According to sources close to the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee, Baah Nuako’s role is from now until the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nuako who was the Communications Director for Asante Kotoko under the Sylvestre Asare Owusu led administration will be in charge of media relations for the Black Black Stars to ensure effectiveness in the flow of information within the camp of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

This means that Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who is the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association will not be the official mouth piece of the Black Stars during the continental showpiece.

However, it is believed that Dr. Baah Nuako’s role will not conflict with that of Kwaku Yeboah because the latter's tenure will elapse after the AFCON.

The new role for Dr. Baah Nuako is a deviation from the usual trend whereby the spokesperson of the FA takes over the media relations of the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations