RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dr. Bawumia to attend Ghana vs Nigeria clash in Kumasi

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Ghana take on Nigeria this evening.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

According to a report by GhanaSoccernet, Dr. Bawumia will grace the occasion to cheer on the Black Stars.

Recommended articles

He is reportedly on an official visit to the Ashanti Regional capital and has decided to visit the stadium to lend his support to the Black Stars in their quest to demolish the Super Eagles.

Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial World Cup playoff for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Black Strs players like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien have called on the team to beat the Nigerians.

In a rallying tweet, Asamoah Gyan said the nation is fully behind the team and they should go on and make the nation proud.

Thomas Partey is vital for Ghana's midfield play (Thomas Partey / Instagram)
Thomas Partey is vital for Ghana's midfield play (Thomas Partey / Instagram) Pulse Nigeria

The Black Stars all-time top scorer said the team has to come out and play like wounded lions in order to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier in the week, Asamoah Gyan blasted the Ghana Football Association for excluding Anderlect midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from the squad.

The 36-year-old believes only Thomas Partey is better than Ashimeru and the latter should’ve been included in the squad.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

OFFICIAL: Kudus, Partey and Afena-Gyan lead Ghana’s 27-man squad for Nigeria clash

OFFICIAL: Kudus, Partey and Afena-Gyan lead Ghana’s 27-man squad for Nigeria clash

'Is it a parachute?' Social media reacts to low plane ladder used by Nigeria at Kumasi Airport

Social media reacts to low plane ladder used by Nigeria at Kumasi Airport

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha