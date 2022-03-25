Dr. Bawumia to attend Ghana vs Nigeria clash in Kumasi

He is reportedly on an official visit to the Ashanti Regional capital and has decided to visit the stadium to lend his support to the Black Stars in their quest to demolish the Super Eagles.

Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial World Cup playoff for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Black Strs players like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien have called on the team to beat the Nigerians.

In a rallying tweet, Asamoah Gyan said the nation is fully behind the team and they should go on and make the nation proud.

The Black Stars all-time top scorer said the team has to come out and play like wounded lions in order to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier in the week, Asamoah Gyan blasted the Ghana Football Association for excluding Anderlect midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from the squad.