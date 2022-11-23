Dr Bawumia's footballing skills display get fans awestruck [Video]

While rallying cry to the Black Stars of Ghana as they prepare for their opening game at the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Dr Bawumia is showing some moves and fams are amazed.

In a video showing his skills, Dr Bawumia sent a message of hope and inspiration to the senior national team, calling for them to be brave and seek to emulate the deeds of their predecessors and make Ghana proud.

He said the Black Stars have shocked the world before in previous World Cups and he is confident they can do so once again.

“The moment has come to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to go on and play their hearts out for Mother Ghana. We can stand the world, we have done it before and we can do it again,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Veep called on the Stars to emulate not the faltering team of 2014 but the successful Stars of 2006 and 2010, who reached the World Cup Round of 16 and Quarter Finals, in Germany and South Africa respectively.

“They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all, we can do it. Go Ghana go, Go Black Stars go,” the Veep admonished.

A staunch football fan, Dr Bawumia made sure to display some footballing skills in the video which were nothing short of impressive. He got some fans awestruck with his skills.