How I brought Western Union to Africa – Dr. Kofi Amoah narrates

Speaking as a special guest on the #PulsexKalyJaySpace on Twitter, Dr. Amoah narrated how he managed to make this possible.

According to him, the idea to bring Western Union to Ghana came to mind after he realised he was struggling to send money to his mother from his Los Angeles base in the US.

He explained on #KalyJaySpace that he wanted to make money transfer from America to Ghana easier, so he approached the people at Western Union to see what could be done.

Dr. Amoah said his first try failed, as he was told that the financial service could not be extended to Africa.

“When the contact was made with the people at Western Union, they said they were not interested in Africa,” he recounted.

“It was because at the time, the Soviet Union had collapsed and so many eastern countries wanted to be westernized so that had the world at their fingertips to go anywhere they wanted to. But I didn’t give up.”

He further revealed that despite turning down his idea, he returned to Western Union again with a detailed proposal of what he wanted.

This time, he said, he managed to see the President of Western Union, but it still did not work out due to the bad perception about Africa.

“I couldn’t let this opportunity go away and I said to myself that there’s something these people don’t understand about the enormous opportunities for their business in Africa,” he narrated.

“They don’t understand the culture of Africa and that this modern vehicle of sending money instantaneously from one part of the world to another is perfect.

“So I didn’t give up and I sent a second proposal. Later on, we [he and West Union President] became friends and he told me that when he got the second letter, he was touched. And there were some Africans at his church who narrated to him the difficulties they face in sending money to their families back home.”

Dr. Kofi Amoah added: “He called me the second time and we were able to craft some arrangement that allowed me to start travelling to Africa and be the vehicle through which the company could establish its footprints on the continent.

“I’m proud to say almost all the countries in Africa now have the Western Union system. At that time, Moneygram and the other remittance companies didn’t exist.”

Dr. Amoah is the CEO of Progeny Ventures and served as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee when Ghana hosted the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).