He has therefore called for the removal of Dr. Kyei as the board chairman of the Kumasi giants.

Asante Kotoko are believed to be in a managerial crisis under Nana Yaw Amponsah with certain decisions of the young Chief Executive Officer such as the sacking of Maxwell Konadu as coach and some of his appointments having gone down well with a lot of people who have the club at heart.

The Kumasi giants on the field have also been inconsistent, but Serebour has indicated that instead of blaming Nana Yaw Amponsah, they should rather point an accusing finger at the board chairman.

“The problem in our team is that most of the players in the team have not been paid their signing-on fees. Dr. Kwame Kyei did not pay the signing-on fees of about 86 per cent of the players he signed and Nana Yaw Amponsah has to deal with all that”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.

“Outstanding balance to pay for signing on fees is GH¢900,010. Some signings too done were unnecessary. Moro Ibrahim was signed from Bolgatanga FC for GH¢340,000 and Kotoko still owes the player GH¢90,000.

“People go around to blame Nana Yaw Amponsah. Why do we blame him? The Board now has to find money to clear those debts.

“I will plead with Otumfour to remove Dr. Kwame Kyei from the Board because he is the main problem of the team. He is confused between being a Board Chairman and the Executive Chairman. The CEO is responsible for running the day to day administration.

“My prayer is that he is sacked as the Board Chairman or else he will not allow Nana Yaw Amponsah to work. He tried to impose someone on him," he concluded