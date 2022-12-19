ADVERTISEMENT
Drake loses $1 million after placing bet on France vs Argentina World Cup final

Emmanuel Ayamga

Award-winning rapper Drake has lost $1 million after betting on the Qatar 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The Daily Mail reports that the Canadian musician bet on Argentina to beat France, but the match ended 2-2 in regulation time which saw the bet fail.

In a video that emerged on social media before the game, Drake was captured supporting Argentina, saying: “I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe.”

On Sunday, Lionel Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted gold trophy.

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.

Meanwhile, this comes after Drake lost £537,000 after placing a bet on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the Clasico in October.

He staked a two-leg parlay as he bet on Arsenal and Barcelona to win their respective games and was in line to win a whopping £2.5 million if both of the aforementioned teams won their matches.

But while Arsenal did well by recording a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United, Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

In July, Drake also cashed in on a whopping £3 million after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

He placed a bet on the Scouse duo and predicted victory for them in their respective fights. He staked £1.9 million on the two fighters to win.

Fortunately for him, his bet was successful as both fighters won. McCann defeated Hannah Goldy following an elbow-spinning knockout, while Pimblett also beat Jordan Leavitt via submission.

After winning big, the Grammy Award winner promised to reward the two fighters for their victories by buying them a Rolex each.

Earlier this year, the Canadian music star also staked £833,000 on Israel Adesanya to win against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
