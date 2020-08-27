He becomes the latest profile player to join the Still Believe lads ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 season.

Esso who shone for Ghana at the 2019 WAFU Championship arrives as a free agent.

The brilliant forward after putting pen to paper said “words cannot describe how I feel at the moment. Honestly, it really feels great to join one of the best clubs in Ghana. I really admire how the club operates and I am excited to be part of the family.

“Dreams FC is fast becoming one of the best clubs in the Ghana Premier League, I looked at the club’s project and wanted to contribute and be part of the dream”, Esso added.

President of the club Mohammed Jiji Alifoe also added “Esso’s quality and profile fit perfectly into our model and aspirations for the future.

“He will undoubtedly improve the team and we’re very happy he bought into the vision we sold him.

“At the board level we knew we have to go the necessary lengths to support management and the technical team to improve the squad and this is one of such.

He joins fellow newcomers Abel Manomey and Ali Huzaf in the striking department of the team ahead of the new season which is expected to commence in October 2020.