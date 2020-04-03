Both players took to Twitter to lash out after two French doctors went live on television to push the agenda.

Speaking on local TV channel LCI, the doctors proposed that Africa be used for the experimental treatment of any potential vaccine, treatment or cure.

READ ALSO: #StayHome: “Bored” Stephen Appiah forced to read due to COVID-19 lockdown

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?” one of the doctors, Dr Jean-Paul Mira, said.

The other doctor, Dr Camille Locht agreed: “So you are right[…]we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine]placebo.

“I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously think about that too.”

The suggestions from the French doctors infuriated, Drogba and Atsu, with the former describing such utterances as “deeply racist”.

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this. Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words. Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve,” Drogba wrote.

Atsu also hit out: “They are not even ashamed of themselves. They want to test the new vaccine first in Africa.”

Meanwhile, the plans to first test the new Coronavirus vaccine seemed to infuriate many African, who have since expressed their disappointment with the French doctors.